Sunshine Stars striker, Sunday Emmanuel reckons that if they are able to limit their defensive mistakes they will not be dropping points from winning situations.

Sunday Emmanuel charges Sunshine Stars to correct lapses against Wikki

The Owena Whales last kept a clean sheet on February 11 when they were held to a goalless draw at home by Kano Pillars and have won only two, drawn three and lost four matches during those periods.

Emmanuel, a former player of Enyimba disclosed that if they are able to correct the defensive lapses that have hindered them in the league this season, it won’t be difficult for them getting a win both home and away.

“I will say that we need to make some corrections in the defence so that we can stop conceding cheap goals,” Emmanuel told Goal.

“Our defenders need to do more to prevent goals from going in against us. I noticed that this has been missing in our recent games. We could have sealed the maximum points against Kwara United but we lost concentration and this made them get the equaliser.

“I can’t really say that we didn’t give our best against FC IfeanyiUbah but the match officials frustrated our desire to get a positive result. We know that we can’t change the outcome of that game again but with a game against Wikki Tourists this weekend, we must do everything to correct our errors and make our defence solid.”