Kabiru Ayinde believes that Abia Warriors should be in the top three if they had not lost vital points at home this season and he has tasked his teammates to make the Umuahia Township Stadium a nightmare for visiting teams.

Kabiru Ayinde seeks Abia Warriors’ home invincibility

The Warriors failed to beat Enugu Rangers, Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars when they visited Umuahia and despite picking three points already in their away fixtures they are still 12th in the league table with 21 points from 16 matches.

“I must state that our performance have improved since we got our first away point against FC IfeanyiUbah some weeks back and we have now gone on six matches unbeaten run which is very good for our confidence and form,” Ayinde told Goal.

“We have not really done well in our home matches because we have only won five out of eight. We have lost six vital points at home and have only claimed three away. We must start winning all our home matches while we continue picking some points away too.

“It is when we make example of our guest this weekend, Katsina United that other teams will take us seriously and they will know that they are coming to Umuahia not with the aim of winning. We need a big win to make that statement.

“If we can do well at home also, we will conveniently be in the top four with our current results. The draw we got in Owerri last weekend was very massive and I have to say that we need more of such to make an amendment for the ones we have lost at home.”