Liverpool's Mane wins Uefa Champions League Player of the Week award

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Sadio Mane has been named the Uefa Champions League Player of the Week for the second leg of the quarter-final round.

The former Southampton player played a crucial role as Liverpool held firm to secure a 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad, to consolidate on a 3-0 first-leg win.

And the 26-year-old has been recognised after scooping 51 percent of the votes cast to beat off competitions from Edin Dzeko [Roma], Mario Mandzukic [Juventus] and Arjen Robben [Bayern Munich] to win the prize.


