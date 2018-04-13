Cape Town City are left with four Premier Soccer League matches before they wrap up their 2017/18 season and they welcome SuperSport United this weekend.

Cape Town City - SuperSport United Preview: The Citizens eye redemption at home

In a clash set to be staged at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday night, fireworks are anticipated to come out of the encounter as both camps chase three crucial points.

Benni McCarthy’s troops have failed to claim a win in four league matches - suffering three defeats and drawing the other against Maritzburg United last weekend.

Although the former Bafana Bafana forward admitted they are out of the title race, his men are on a mission to secure a spot in the top five.

Placed sixth on the log with 35 points puts more pressure on the hosts as they want to finish within the top eight bracket and qualify for next season's MTN8.

The two giants have met in the Wafa Wafa final this season, but the Citizens were defeated by United, and this clash has all the ingredients of a thriller.

However, in the reverse league fixture away in the nation's capital, City secured a vital point and will now target a win at home, but the fact that they are yet to beat Kaitano Tembo’s men (in three league meetings since last season) remains a concern for the Mother City side.

A look at the relegation-threatened and MTN8 champions, SuperSport have a daunting task ahead of them in as far as the league campaign is concerned.

Tembo led his troops to a 0-0 draw against title challengers Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night at home despite coming off a 1-0 loss to Kenya’s Gor Mahia in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg.

With the reality of a relegation chop facing them, Matsantsantsa occupy the 14th spot with 28 points from 26 matches and a win will ease their relegation dogfight concerns.

Apart from this fixture in Cape Town, they also have Free State Stars, Chippa United and Baroka FC standing in front them as they want to remain in the elite division come next season.

However, since the formation of City over a season ago, SuperSport are yet to lose in the league as they secured a win and a draw last season.

That stats could serve as a morale booster, but scoring goals remains the only way of getting maximum points in what will be a tightly contested affair.