Newly acquired Nakumatt FC will be renamed Mount Kenya Football Club.

Newly acquired Nakumatt to be renamed Mount Kenya Football Club

City politician, Francis Mureithi completed the purchase of the club from Super Market retain chain, Nakumatt Holdings who are currently struggling to stay afloat.

The shoppers have been facing tough financial times since late last year, with technical bench and players going for months without salaries.

However, all the trouble were swept away by a new investor, Mureithi who completed the purchase of the club on Friday for an undisclosed amount.

"It is official we are under new management, Hon. Mureithi is the new owner, he has retained everyone for a seamless transition.

"Our target remains, we want to work harder and finish among the top five by the end of the season,” club chairman, Bernard Mosomi, who was retained in his position confirmed.

It is not yet clear how much the businessman cum Politician paid for the club.