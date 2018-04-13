AFC Leopards forward Ezekiel Odera looking forward to a maiden KPL match against Zoo

AFC Leopards forward, Ezekiel Odera is looking forward to continuing his goalscoring record this weekend when Ingwe faces Zoo FC.
This will be the first time Odera is facing Zoo in a Kenyan Premier League match.
Odera returned to full training with AFC Leopards on Thursday after shaking off a grass burn suffered during Ingwe’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of Tusker two weeks ago.
The former Thika United, Gor Mahia and KCB forward subsequently missed AFC Leopard’s 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar last weekend, but he’s now pumped up as he prepares to face off with the 2017 KPL debutantes.
“My dream is to help the team secure a win if given the chance,” Odera told Goal.
“The doctor has done his best to make sure I get back on the pitch, training so far all is well.
AFC Leopards are third on the log with 17 points, while Zoo are a place above bottom with only seven points after nine rounds of matches.