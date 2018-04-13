AFC Leopards forward, Ezekiel Odera is looking forward to continuing his goalscoring record this weekend when Ingwe faces Zoo FC.

AFC Leopards forward Ezekiel Odera looking forward to a maiden KPL match against Zoo

This will be the first time Odera is facing Zoo in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Odera returned to full training with AFC Leopards on Thursday after shaking off a grass burn suffered during Ingwe’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of Tusker two weeks ago.

The former Thika United, Gor Mahia and KCB forward subsequently missed AFC Leopard’s 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar last weekend, but he’s now pumped up as he prepares to face off with the 2017 KPL debutantes.

“My dream is to help the team secure a win if given the chance,” Odera told Goal.

“The doctor has done his best to make sure I get back on the pitch, training so far all is well.

AFC Leopards are third on the log with 17 points, while Zoo are a place above bottom with only seven points after nine rounds of matches.