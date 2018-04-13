AmaZulu FC defender Thembela Sikhakhane has fired a warning shot to his parent club Orlando Pirates ahead of Sunday's league encounter at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Thembela Sikhakhane won't show any mercy to his parent club Orlando Pirates

Sikhakhane, who is on a season-long loan deal at AmaZulu from Pirates, is looking foward to facing the Soweto giants in Durban.

“I’m not going to show any mercy to Pirates. I’m here (at AmaZulu) to work. Yes, I have a contract with Pirates but they sent me here to work,” Sikhakhane said on IOL.

The right-back played the entire match in the first round clash between Usuthu and Bucs as the two teams played to a 1-1 stalemate at the Orlando Stadium in December.

"I’m not going out to impress on Sunday. I will play my normal game. I won’t go there with the mentality to prove a point because that can have a negative impact on my game," he continued.

Usuthu are placed 11th on the PSL standings - five points above the relegation play-off spot and they are looking to dent Bucs' hopes of winning this season's PSL title.

“I hate losing. The last three games lifted our confidence. It gave us motivation going into the last matches of the season," he said.

"As much as people are saying we are safe, I still feel we need to work harder in the last few matches to cement our place, and three points against Pirates will ensure our safety,” Sikhakhane explained.

“Pirates are on form. They are very dangerous on transition. They are comfortable at keeping the ball, but we will be ready for them. We need to keep our good momentum against the big clubs," he added.

"It is always a motivation playing them. I don’t know our secret against big teams. We've done well against top teams and I believe we will also do well against Pirates. We have the momentum on our side," the right-footed player concluded.





Sikhakhane, who joined Bucs from Lamontville Golden Arrows in August 2016, has made 16 appearances in all competitions for AmaZulu so far this season.