Bayern Munich confirm Niko Kovac as coach

Bayern Munich have confirmed the appointment of Niko Kovac as coach from the next Bundesliga season.

Niko Kovac will reportedly coach German soccer powerhouses Bayern Munich from next season.

The 46-year-old former Croatia international joins the record German champions on a thre-year contract from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has been coach since March 2016.

Kovac will succeed the 72-year-old Jupp Heynckes, who will return to retirement at the end of the season after taking over in October from Carlo Ancelotti.

Kovac, who had previously managed the Croatian national side, played for Bayern from 2001-03.

Kovac, having coached Frankfurt since March 2016, had a contract with the club for another season. However, there was apparently an option to leave early for a fee of 2.2 million euros ($A3.8 million) if there was an approach from Bayern or two other clubs.

The former defensive midfielder also played for Hertha Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and SV Hamburg, returning to Hertha after his spell at Bayern and ending his playing career at Salzburg.

Kovac had kept Frankfurt out of relegation danger after taking over at the end of 2016-17 and the team are sitting fifth this season. They are on course for a place next year in European competition and are also in the German Cup semi-finals.

Bayern are the most-successful club in German football history, winning a record 28 titles and 18 national cups. They have claimed 10 of the past 14 Bundesliga crowns.

AAP