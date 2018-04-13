Turkish amateur team confuse matchday to lose league title

Turkish side Cankirispor have tasted title heartache in the most dramatic of fashions, with matchday confusion seeing them miss out on the crown.

Championship glory appeared to be a formality for a side turning out in the First Amateur League.

Heading into the final round of fixtures, a three-point cushion and a commanding advantage on goal difference had Cankirispor clear at the summit.

They were due to face closest challengers Kursunlu Belediyespor on the last day of the campaign, with the season being wrapped up with a meeting between first and second.

Even a heavy defeat would not have been enough to see Cankirispor knocked from their lofty perch, with an unbeaten side having dominated proceedings in 2018.

A scheduling issue was, however, to cost them dear.

Having failed to realise that their final game was pencilled in for Friday, Cankirispor did not show up on the evening of the game.

As a result, they were handed a defeat by default.

That would have mattered little in the grand scheme of things had they not then been stung with a three-point penalty for failing to play the game.

Without having to take to the field, Kursunlu Belediyespor were suddenly promoted to top spot and took the title by three points.

Understandably, Cankirispor have been desperately trying to right their wrongs.

Claims of food poisoning and a broken down bus have, however, fallen on deaf ears at the Amateur Disciplinary Board.

Kursunlu Belediyespor chairman Zekeriya Kahraman told Habertuk on his opposite number, Sevda Karaali, trying to talk the authorities round: “Karaali is lying. They clearly thought the game was on Sunday but it was scheduled for Friday.

“They would have arrived on time by a tractor had they not done so. He went to great lengths to prove otherwise after he realised his mistake.”

Despair then for Cankirispor and the most stunning of title triumphs for Kursunlu Belediyespor.