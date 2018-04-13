Mathare United midfielder Francis Omondi has dared Posta Rangers midfielders ahead of their league match on Sunday.

Mathare United midfielder Francis Omondi dares Posta Rangers duo

Buoyed by four goals to his name this season, Omondi, who joined the ‘Slum Boys’ in January 2018 from Modern Coast Rangers, thinks he has enough gas to neutralize Post Rangers; experienced duo of Jerry Santos and Osborne Monday.

“They are more experienced than me but football is a language. If you understand the language then it becomes very easy to play,” Omondi told the club's official website with a pinch of arrogance.

Perhaps, the young holding midfielder finds strength from the fact that Mathare United sits nine points and seven places above Rangers at the summit.

Omondi has since established himself as a regular in the team starting all the ten matches for Francis Kimanzi this season, scoring against big sides like Sofapaka, AFC Leopards, Nzoia Sugar and Nakumatt and he hope that Mathare will extend their scoring prowess against Rangers.

“I am confident that I will do well against them. It will be a tough game but we have trained well. We have gelled as a team and I expect us to continue scoring goals as we have done in the last ten matches. Hopefully, we will come out with a win.”

The youngster has excelled as an impregnable shield to the back four and his impressive displays at the center of the park have caught the eye of Harambee Stars' selectors.