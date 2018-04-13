Battle for the NSL top spot as Western Stima and KCB face off

KCB will go top of the National Super League standings, but only if they manage to squeeze maximum points against league leaders,Western Stima on Saturday.

The two top teams, separated only by a single point, will face off in the big clash of the weekend in the lower tier competition.

The match, set to be aired live on Bamba Sports, will determine who stays top of the league after round 12.

Also set to light up around 12 is a Police Derby pitting Kenya Police against the Administration Police at the Karuturi Grounds on Sunday.

The Kenya Police’s unbeaten record will be on the line, against an AP side that has amassed seven points from 11 matches this season. The men in green are third on the log with 20 points, three shy of leaders, Western Stima.

Struggling Nakuru All Stars will be on the road in search of a first point of the season to face Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo.

In other matches, Isibania will face Modern Coast Rangers at the Awendo Green Stadium while at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, St. Joseph’s Youth will host Nairobi Stima on Saturday.

On Sunday, Ushuru will welcome sixth-placed Kisumu All-Stars at Camp Toyoyo as Kibera Black Stars takes on Talanta at the Hope Center.

Coast Stima will face Eldoret side, GFE 105 at the Mbaraki Sports Club while Green Commandoes will face fifth-placed Bidco United.