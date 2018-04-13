Kaizer Chiefs are facing an injury crisis with three of their defenders ruled out of action for the next few days.

Kaizer Chiefs hit by defensive injury crisis

Ramahlwe Mphahlele is suffering from a hamstring injury, and he will therefore miss this weekend's match against Platinum Stars.

The full-back had to be substituted after 14 minutes of their 3-0 loss to Chippa United last Saturday.

“We have a few injury concerns to deal with after the Chippa United game. The match resulted in three players getting injuries," reports Chiefs’ first team physiotherapist David Milner.

“Rama will take seven days to recover from the hamstring. We will be monitoring him over the next few days,” Milner said.

Erick Mathoho, who picked up a head injury on the same, and he will be out of action for the next seven to 10 days.

Like Mphahlele, the lanky centre-back had to be substituted against the Chilli Boys, forcing Chiefs to finish the game with 10 men.

“Tower had a blow to the head and thereafter he felt dizzy. He will be out for seven to ten days,” added Milner.

Meanwhile, Teenage Hadebe should be back early next week after being ruled out for at least four days with a suspected ankle injury.

He will continue to be monitored by the medical team, but apart from that, the Zimbabwean will definitely miss the game against Dikwena through suspension.

“He is suspected to have aggravated his ankle. We will assess in the next four days,” concluded Milner.