Regretful Farizal thankful of support from close quarters

Imagine not being able to do the job that you are paid to do for eight months, just watching on the sidelines as your co-workers get on with their daily work. For a footballer, the pain is the same, if not more when they are prevented from doing the thing they love when they are fit and ready.

That was what Farizal Marlias had to go through when he was suspended from all competitions after an over the top reaction to penalty being awarded against Johor Darul Ta'zim in the 2017 AFC Cup match against Ceres-Negros FC.

The custodian was slapped with a hefty fine and ban by the Asian Football Confederation and it was a testing period for the 31-year-old, who looking back, credits his family and friends for being there for him throughout the time he spent away from the game.

"My parents gave me a lot of support. As well as my team mates at JDT who always provides a lot of encouragement for me to come back," he told Goal. "At the same time, I also had to work hard to return to my fitness and form. It was not easy but because of the training, thankfully I was able to return to a good level.

"Of course there are regrets. In that situation when we are on the pitch, there are a lot of situations that impact our emotions. This happened to me and other players may also go through the same thing if they are in my position. It was indeed a black spot in my career. I was too emotional at that time but now I take it all as a motivating factor to come back into the game.

'What is important is to be able to produce my best performance in training as well as in matches. So far, I'm satisfied but I have to continue to work hard to ensure that I can maintain the consistency."

The initial ban given was 12 months but it was shortened upon a successful appeal by JDT to AFC and Farizal returned to action post February 9. The highly experienced goal keeper has since featured constantly for the Southern Tigers between the sticks.

Both Izham Tarmizi and Haziq Nadzli competed for the number one spot while Farizal was away but neither has convinced enough to wrest a permanent spot away.

This season has been a more difficult season for JDT than in previous ones, while results at Larkin in Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium have been good, their form away from home pale in comparison. Last Tuesday's defeat to Persija Jakarta was their third defeat on the road this season, they have only won three out of the nine away matches in all competitions.

"Home and away are different matches. When we go away, we have to follow the tactics of the coach. Because when we play away, the pressure is different from playing at home. We need to have high concentration and to keep our discipline."

"[Whether match is half won before kick-off at Larkin] That's up to the individual player's mentality. So when they go to Larkin, and they are affected by it, of course it impacts their performance. Larkin is of course an strong fortress for us," added Farizal.

JDT have a chance to extend their long unbeaten home run in domestic competitions when they play host to K. Rajagopal's PKNS FC this Saturday. With their opponents being one of the teams closest to them in the table, JDT could open up a five points gap to the Red Ants should they find a win.

