'Neymar can't play with Ronaldo or Messi' - Real Madrid move doubted by 'super agent' Zahavi

Neymar needs to remain out of the shadow of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Pini Zahavi, casting doubt over a proposed switch to Real Madrid.

The so-called ‘super agent’ helped to broker a record-breaking €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain for the Brazil international in the summer of 2017.

Zahavi is reported to have kept close ties with Neymar, with UOL Esporte claiming that the Israeli formed part of a PSG delegation which travelled to South America in March to check on the 26-year-old’s recovery from foot surgery.

He has now been drawn into the debate regarding another big-money move for a global superstar, with Real continuing to be linked with an approach to acquire another ‘Galactico’.

Zahavi has, however, suggested that Neymar needs to keep his “independence” in order to flourish, with a move to Madrid going to lead to the same problems which eventually forced his exit from Camp Nou.

He told Przeglad Sportowy: "Neymar did what he had to.

"There are only three football superstars - Messi, Cristiano and Neymar. They can't play in one club.

"At Barca, Ney was always the No. 2. He was the second to shoot from free-kicks, second to the penalties, second to everything.

"He came to Spain as a young boy. He grew up. Now he's 26 and has eight or nine years at the top level. He needs independence."

Zahavi added on the impact a global superstar has made in France: "PSG have big plans.

"Before Neymar's move to PSG, only French people watched Ligue 1. Neymar changed it."

A man who had netted 28 times in 30 appearances for PSG prior to picking up an unfortunate injury is not the only superstar forward being linked with a summer switch to Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been a long-standing target for Real, and is now a client of Zahavi.

While refusing to rule a big-money move in or out, the man charged with the task of managing the Poland international’s career considers a prolific frontman to be one of the best in the world.

Zahavi said: "I admire Lewandowski from the very moment that he signed with Borussia Dortmund.

"Even when he didn't score as many goals as now, I've always said that he's got [quality].

"He's the best forward in the world. No one is better. To score goals you need not only skills, but also an instinct. Robert's got everything. I admire him."