Gor Mahia will use the experience gained from their Caf Champions League defeat against Esperance to down SuperSport United.

Gor Mahia vows to use Esperance defeat to down SuperSport United

The club coach Dylan Kerr says his charges gained the necessary exposure for international matches by holding nerves with the North African giants despite losing 1-0 on aggregate.

Kerr, who is leading K’Ogalo for the elusive continental title, says his players have a changed attitude going into SuperSport tie.

“We have done our best since the Esperance match in Tunis; that was a great performance considering the resources and everything that that club (Esperance) has. My players have shown good attitude after the match and we carry that positive attitude to Pretoria.”

Jacques Tuyisenge’s late penalty gave Gor Mahia the important first leg advantage against the South African side at Machakos Stadium last weekend.

The team is set to leave Nairobi for Pretoria on Sunday and has scheduled a light training session at Pretoria University on Monday.