Katsumi Yusa and Mahmoud Al-Amna to extend stay at East Bengal

East Bengal have managed to retain the services of Katsumi Yusa and Mahmoud Al-Amnah for the 2018-19 edition of I-League, Goal can confirm.

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan were also believed to be in contention to secure the services of Katsumi but the Japanese chose to ignore the interest and has committed his future to the Red and Golds.

Syrian midfield dynamo Al-Amnah will continue to partner Katsumi at the centre of the park for the upcoming season as well after penning a one-year contract extension with his current employers.

The former Aizawl FC man has been an assuring presence in midfield for coach Khalid Jamil, as he has been able to unlock defences with his vision and passing ability. He made 16 appearances in the recently concluded I-League and has scored and assisted thrice.

On the other hand, Katsumi is the trusted midfield general who often shifts to the wings to put to use his ability to run with the ball and dribble past defenders. He has started in all the matches for East Bengal and has scored six times while assisting four goals. Even after jumping ships from Mohun Bagan, he continues to be a fan favourite, courtesy of his brilliant performances on the field.

East Bengal come up against a free-scoring FC Goa in the Super Cup semi-finals at 16:00 on April 16, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.