Neither America nor Monterrey has qualified for the playoffs, but three points Saturday would put the winner over the hump.

Club America vs. Monterrey: TV channel, live stream, team news, kick-off time, & match preview

America has just one loss this season, but a steady diet of draws means Las Aguilas sit in fourth ahead of Rayados' visit.

The team from the north is just a point behind despite tasting defeat four times this season.

The visitors may enter the match in better spirits as well after America's CONCACAF Champions League exit at the hands of Toronto FC during the week.

Squads & Team News

Position America players

Goalkeepers

Jimenez, Leon, Marchesin, Pineda

Defenders

Aguilar, Aguilera, Alvarez, Cedillo, Orrantia, Valdez, Vargas

Midfielders

Arce, Corona, Cordova, Cruz, Da Silva, Ibarra, Rodríguez, Uribe, Zamora

Forwards

Diaz, Dominguez, Ibarguen, Lainez, Marin, Martin, Menez, Peralta



Cecilio Dominguez remains out with the injury he suffered last week against Necaxa while Henry Martin will be out three weeks after suffering a muscle strain against Toronto FC in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Jeremy Menez is set to return to the lineup but isn't yet fit to go the full 90 minutes.

Potential starting XI: Marchesin; Aguilar, Valdes, Aguilera, Vargas; Ibarra, Uribe, Rodriguez, Ibarguen; Diaz, Peralta

Position Monterrey players

Goalkeepers

Gonzalez, Carrizo, Resendez

Defenders

Montes, Basanta, Sanchez, Portales, Vasquez, Alvarez, Vangioni, Velarde, Medina, Juarez

Midfielders

Molina, Ortiz, Zavala, J. Gonzalez, Amaya, Sanchez, A. Gonzalez, Urretaviscaya, Hurtado

Forwards

Funes Mori, Pabon, Benitez, Villa, Cruz, Albertengo



Rogelio Funes Mori remains out with a long-term injury. Jonathan Urretaviscaya left last weekend's match against Pumas injured but returned to training Thursday. Lucas Albertengo scored in a scrimmage during training and could be the surprise inclusion in the starting XI for Antonio Mohamed.

If the Argentine forward doesn't start, Mohamed likely will opt for a two-man defensive midfield of Jonathan Gonzalez and Jesus Molina behild Arturo Gonzalez, Carlos Sanchez and Dorlan Pabon with Aviles Hurtado up top.

Potential starting XI: H. Gonzalez; Medina, Montes, Basanta, Vangioni; Sanchez, Molina, A. Gonzalez; Hurtado, Albertengo, Pabon

Betting & Match Odds

America is the slight favorite to win the match with dabblebet pricing a home win at 11/8. Monterrey is at 15/8 or you can get 9/4 odds on the draw.

Game Preview

How will the week end for Miguel Herrera?

After being outplayed by a Necaxa team coached by former America manager Nacho Ambriz in a 1-1 draw last weekend, America fell to Toronto FC 4-2 on aggregate during the week to fall out of the CONCACAF Champions League at the semifinal stage.

A win against Monterrey would definitely help the club bounce back, and a Liga MX title is hardly out of the question. One issue, though, is that Herrera's men come in beat up. Left winger Cecilio Dominguez isn't ready to return from the injury he suffered against Necaxa and forward Henry Martin will need three weeks after he suffered a muscle issue against Toronto FC.

Herrera may need to turn to an untested player like Alejandro Diaz or even insert 17-year-old Diego Lainez in the starting lineup to help generate attacks.

Monterrey's most dangerous scoring threat is Aviles Hurtado, but it's Alfonso Gonzalez whose six goals lead the team in scoring. Both should start with Monterrey trying to overcome the absence of Rogelio Funes Mori up top. Rayados boss Antonio Mohamed does have some choices to make after getting quality minutes out of Argentine forward Lucas Albertengo in last week's 2-1 victory over Pumas.

Both teams should qualify for the postseason, but this is hardly the match America wanted to use as a springboard back from international disappointment. With two draws and the season's lone league defeat coming at the Estadio Azteca, the visitors will come in confident they can extend Herrera's misery and make it even more of a week for America. If Las Aguilas aren't able to find a scoring threat or get a boost from forward Oribe Peralta, they might be right.