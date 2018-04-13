Phoenix iron man Ridenton weighing future

Matthew Ridenton is hugely thankful for his surge in A-League minutes this season but even he is wavering about staying at the coach-less Wellington Phoenix.

Tireless defensive midfielder Ridenton is set to make his 26th appearance of a disappointing campaign which finishes against Melbourne City in Auckland on Saturday.

Victory will give the Phoenix a chance of sneaking ahead of the Central Coast Mariners and avoiding the wooden spoon.

Ridenton is more interested in how the struggling Kiwi club is shaping up next season, most pressingly whether a new head coach will be unveiled soon.

Darije Kalezic exited in ignominious fashion six weeks ago, replaced by Chris Greenacre on an interim basis.

While the Phoenix has been sounding out candidates, Ridenton says the fact they haven't found a full-time replacement mirrors one of the problems of a year ago Kalezic's appointment came long after Ernie Merrick's departure.

With only a handful of players signed for 2018-19, it leaves 22-year-old Ridenton and a host of team-mates in limbo.

"Obviously I'm keen to stay at the Phoenix. It's been good for my development. But you have to look elsewhere in case something doesn't come up," he said.

"It's up the club now, they've got to make a decision on a lot of players.

"The same thing happened last year, and it's hard.

"They maybe signed too many players and the new coach came in and might not have had the power over the new signings that he wanted."

Ridenton has made enormous strides, achieving his target of not being considered only when injury struck others.

His only missed game was against the Brisbane Roar last month when on All Whites duty.

"Obviously i't been disappointing for the team but that was one of my goals this year, to get into the starting 11 and get a consistent run of games.

"For my development it's been good this year."

The Phoenix lost both previous matches to City this season, both in Melbourne, 2-1 and 1-0.

The visitors are third and gearing up for a finals campaign but Ridenton believes they can be rattled if the Phoenix show the same intensity as in last week's 2-1 away loss to Melbourne Victory.