News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia are Asia's second highest ranked team at No.40 in the FIFA rankings.
Socceroos learn Asian Cup seedings
Calls for simultaneous starts in final A-League matches
Calls for simultaneous starts in final A-League matches

Arsenal survive Europa scare to seal semi-final spot

AAP /

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid both progressed to the Europa League semi-finals, despite less than convincing second leg performances.

Kerr sends Matildas to the World Cup
0:56

Kerr sends Matildas to the World Cup
Neves with a stunner in the Championship
0:49

Neves with a stunner in the Championship
Roma president's epic celebration
0:32

Roma president's epic celebration
Guardiola loses it over controversial call
0:46

Guardiola loses it over controversial call
Matildas thrash Vietnam
0:50

Matildas thrash Vietnam
'I did not insult him, I was right...OK'
0:21

'I did not insult him, I was right...OK'
Salah does it again
0:16

Salah does it again
0408_0700_nat_soccer
0:48

Wanderers stay in hunt for A-League finals
No Big Bash, but would Bolt play A-League?
1:07

No Big Bash, but would Bolt play A-League?
Late drama as Madrid survive Juve scare
1:00

Late drama as Madrid survive Juve scare
On This Day: Thompson record breaker
0:42

On This Day: Thompson record breaker
Worst night in American soccer history relived
0:45

Worst night in American soccer history relived
 

Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey hit late goals for the Gunners to earn them a 2-2 draw with CSKA Moscow (3-6 on aggregate) after they went two goals down, while Atletico tumbled 1-0 at Sporting Lisbon (1-2 aggregate).

Antoine Griezmann missed two late chances to put the clash with Sporting to bed but in the end Diego Simeone's side survived a Portuguese onslaught.

A Dimitri Payet inspired Marseille thrashed Red Bull Leipzig 5-2 to reach the semis (5-3 aggregate) while Salzburg scored three goals in four second half minutes to stun Lazio and progress (6-5 aggregate), sparking wild celebrations.

Arsenal survived a major scare as CSKA Moscow threatened a memorable comeback.

Leading 4-1 from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners appeared set for routine passage into the last four, only for CSKA to outplay them in Russia.

Danny Welbeck's fifth goal in five games checked CSKA's progress after Fedor Chalov and Kirill Nababkin had pounced on Petr Cech parries to put the hosts within touching distance of an unlikely turnaround.

Aaron Ramsey scored in stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw, sending Arsenal through 6-3 on aggregate.

While Arsenal supporters enjoyed a trouble-free day in Moscow, the same could not be said for their side on the pitch, with their poor away form again laid bare.

There was a mixture of sloppiness and nervousness in the opening half-hour, with Arsenal clearly keen not to ship an early goal as so many teams with commanding leads had done in Europe earlier in the week.

Atletico Madrid also overcame a fright to see off the challenge of a fired-up Sporting Lisbon.

Fredy Montero's first-half header gave Sporting hope of overturning their 2-0 first-leg deficit but Atletico comfortably protected their narrow lead after the break to advance to Friday's draw despite losing 1-0 in the Portuguese capital.

Sporting went into the game at Estadio Jose Alvalade at loggerheads with club president Bruno de Carvalho after he heavily criticised the players for their performance in last week's fixture.

The disgruntled players were unhappy and put out a joint statement on their Twitter feeds, which saw Carvalho retaliate by threatening to suspend 19 of them.

Back To Top