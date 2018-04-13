Arsenal survive Europa scare to seal semi-final spot

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid both progressed to the Europa League semi-finals, despite less than convincing second leg performances.

Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey hit late goals for the Gunners to earn them a 2-2 draw with CSKA Moscow (3-6 on aggregate) after they went two goals down, while Atletico tumbled 1-0 at Sporting Lisbon (1-2 aggregate).

Antoine Griezmann missed two late chances to put the clash with Sporting to bed but in the end Diego Simeone's side survived a Portuguese onslaught.

A Dimitri Payet inspired Marseille thrashed Red Bull Leipzig 5-2 to reach the semis (5-3 aggregate) while Salzburg scored three goals in four second half minutes to stun Lazio and progress (6-5 aggregate), sparking wild celebrations.

Arsenal survived a major scare as CSKA Moscow threatened a memorable comeback.

Leading 4-1 from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners appeared set for routine passage into the last four, only for CSKA to outplay them in Russia.

Danny Welbeck's fifth goal in five games checked CSKA's progress after Fedor Chalov and Kirill Nababkin had pounced on Petr Cech parries to put the hosts within touching distance of an unlikely turnaround.

Aaron Ramsey scored in stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw, sending Arsenal through 6-3 on aggregate.

While Arsenal supporters enjoyed a trouble-free day in Moscow, the same could not be said for their side on the pitch, with their poor away form again laid bare.

There was a mixture of sloppiness and nervousness in the opening half-hour, with Arsenal clearly keen not to ship an early goal as so many teams with commanding leads had done in Europe earlier in the week.

Atletico Madrid also overcame a fright to see off the challenge of a fired-up Sporting Lisbon.

Fredy Montero's first-half header gave Sporting hope of overturning their 2-0 first-leg deficit but Atletico comfortably protected their narrow lead after the break to advance to Friday's draw despite losing 1-0 in the Portuguese capital.

Sporting went into the game at Estadio Jose Alvalade at loggerheads with club president Bruno de Carvalho after he heavily criticised the players for their performance in last week's fixture.

The disgruntled players were unhappy and put out a joint statement on their Twitter feeds, which saw Carvalho retaliate by threatening to suspend 19 of them.