MFM were 2-1 better than Nasarawa United in Thursday’s Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.

MFM return to winning ways after Confederation Cup debacle

Zinte Udeh and Julius Emiloju’s first half goals were all Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side needed to secure maximum points despite Ikechukwu Nwani’s strike in the closing stages of the encounter.

The Olukoya Boys who came into this game following their 1-0 home defeat to Mali’s Djoliba began the game on an impressive note with Udeh putting the Lagosians ahead in the seventh minute.

Two minutes later, Emiloju ensured Ilechukwu’s side went into the halftime break with a comfortable lead after controlling a long ball from Stanley Okorom.



In the second half, MFM soft-pedaled and chose to protect their two-goal advantage, while the Solid Miners were desperate in search of a result.

That paid off in the 74th minute when as Victor Okoro pulled one back for the visitors.

With this victory, MFM moved to tenth on the log with 22 points from 14 games, with Nasarawa staying 15th with 19 points from 16 games.

This victory will definitely be a morale-booster for the Lagosians as they prepare for their make or break Caf Confederation Cup play-offs return leg.