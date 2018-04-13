Akwa United's Michael Ibe is hopeful his side can recover their winning mentality when they face Rivers United in a rescheduled top-flight tie at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Thursday.

Akwa United will 'fight' for victory against Rivers United - Michael Ibe

Having bowed 2-0 to Al-Hilal in a Caf Confederation Cup tie, Abdu Maikaba's men are seeking their first win in four games in all competitions against the Pride of Rivers in Port Harcourt.

And the forward believes they can gain a confidence boost with an impressive display against fatigued Stanley Eguma's side as they aim for a return to winning ways.

"We are disappointed about our defeat to Al-Hilal in Sudan in the ongoing Caf Confederation Cup," Ibe told Goal.

"We must not dwell on it because that is now in the past as we need to move on. I believe that it is over yet for us. We have to put up our very best and that must start against Rivers United.

"We promise to give our very best to win in Port Harcourt. It is a big opportunity for us and we take advantage of it. Rivers are not a bad side but I'm confident we can get a good result there.

"I think a win against Rivers will help us bounce back to winning ways and also build a lot of confidence ahead of our upcoming games.

"We need a good result here [in Port Harcourt] and we will fight to get it with God on our side."

Third-placed Akwa United with 23 points from 13 games could move back to second on the Nigerian top-flight log with a win at the Garden City.