Berekum Chelsea will appeal a three-match stadium ban imposed on the club, according to CEO Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah

Berekum Chelsea to appeal three-match stadium ban, says Nketiah

Ghana Football Association's disciplinary committee on Wednesday found the Brong Ahafo- side guilty of assaulting referee Nuhu Liman during matchday two fixture against Dreams FC which ended 1-1 at the Golden City Park.

“We will definitely appeal this decision regarding the three home match ban they have given Berekum Chelsea," Nketiah told Happy FM.

"This ruling is very unfair to us because if the referee claimed he was beaten up by the club's supporters, fainted and had to be hospitalised, where are the evidences. Also, from where did he get the strength to officiate in matchday six game if he suffered such an attack?

"This referee is up to something so we won't sit down aloof for us to suffer from someone's selfishness. He even claimed that he lost his officiating cards, watch and slippers but per what we have seen, these were the same things he used just recently,” he added.

If Berekum return unsuccessful with the appeal, they would have to play outstanding matchday three game against Elmina Sharks on a neutral ground, as well as the games against Bechem United and Liberty Professionals.