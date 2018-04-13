El Kanemi Warriors striker, Anthony Yusul has is delighted after making his long overdue topflight debut for the Borno Army against Lobi Stars due to his protracted transfer to the team.

Anthony Yusul pleased with his topflight debut for El Kanemi Warriors

The Ghanaian attacker joined Imama Amapakabo's men at the beginning of the season but the inability of his new team to complete his registration held back his maiden appearance.

And he is delighted to get his chance in their 1-0 loss to the Pride of Benue in Makurdi.

“I already said it is my desire to establish myself in the Nigerian league and I am happy to be here after I got my first game,” Yusul told Goal.

“I took part in most of the training sessions and friendly matches at the beginning of the season but I was told I should still hold on because of issues with my registration.

"I am happy that everything has been sorted now and I can concentrate on football.

“I hope to make my impact felt in the team and also ensure that we have no business with the relegation zone. It is one thing at a time as we look forward to our weekend game with Heartland with confidence that we can get the victory that we so much desired.”

The Ghanaian could make his home debut for El Kanemi this weekend as they host Heartland in another league tie.