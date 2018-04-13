Al Hilal win the league after thrashing of Al Fateh

Al Hilal thrashed Al Fateh 4-1 to win the Saudi Pro League for the 15th time at the King Saud University today evening, preventing Al Ahli from winning the league despite the latter’s 1-0 win against already relegated Ohod.

The win came with the return of Omar Khrbin to the starting line-up, with the Syrian striker scoring a hat-trick in 30 minutes from the 7th minute until the 37th to cap off his return in excellent fashion. Achraf Bencharki added the fourth of the match just three minutes after Khrbin’s third goal.

Al Hilal went into the second half very comfortable, holding onto their lead with no qualms, but experiencing a small issue when Joao Pedro scored a consolation in the 88th minute. However, that was it for Al Fateh, as Al Hilal moved onto 56 points to be crowned the league winners in front of over 23,000 fans.