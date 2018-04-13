SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo credits his players for Orlando Pirates draw

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has credited his troops for a job well done as they put the brakes on Orlando Pirates’ Premier Soccer League (PSL) title charge.

Matsatsantsa welcomed the Ghost at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Wednesday night as they were seen as underdogs ahead of the clash.

Based on their stuttering run where they have failed to bag a win in five attempts, the visitors were touted as favourites to walk away with the full three points.

However, the MTN8 Cup champions secured a point as they hurt the Soweto giants who were desperate for a win and close the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite experiencing struggles to contain the fast paced visitors, Pirates hit the woodwork twice and Tembo praised his defence as they stood firm to keep Pirates at bay.

Speaking after the match, United coach was pleased with the point gained as they fight to rescue their PSL status.

"I’ve got to give credit to the boys. It wasn’t an easy game. This is a very good Pirates team. In the first half, I think we tried to be a bit more adventurous,” Tembo told SuperSport TV.

“I think we created better opportunities when we pressed them a bit high,” he said.

"But in the second half, they dominated play. They had most of the possession that’s where we did well to keep them out," continued the former SuperSport player.

The Pirates clash came shortly after their 1-0 defeat to Kenya's Gor Mahia on Sunday in the Confederation Cup play-offs, but the former Zimbabwean international was impressed by how his charges responded.

"It can push my mentality because all we wanted wasn’t to concede, especially in the first half. When we came back we know we will not have the legs to keep pressing them high," continued the caretaker coach.

"So we needed to play them on transition and we had a couple of chances on transition. We had to sit back. I think the performance of the team today was brilliant especially coming from Kenya," concluded.

The Tshwane giants are placed at the 14th spot with 28 points from 26 league games and will now visit Cape Town City on Saturday night.