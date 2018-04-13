Machakos will host the first double-header of the weekend with two matches lined up for TV as the Kenyan Premier League enters week 11 on Saturday.

Where to watch KPL action this weekend

Eight matches are scheduled for this weekend that will present AFC Leopards with a chance to consolidate their third place with a win over struggling Zoo FC.

Ingwe will host Zoo in the second match of the day on Saturday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. Kariobangi Sharks will open the action in Machakos when they host Nakumatt FC from 2.00 PM, a game to be aired live on KTN Home and ViuSasa.

The AFC Leopards match will be streamed on Viusasa and KBC Channel One.

Ruaraka will also host a doubleheader on Sunday with hosts, Tusker, hosting Vihiga United in the early kick-off that will pave way for Sofapaka against Sony Sugar.

The matches will be live on Y254 TV and Viusasa as well as KTN News.

Other matches on Sunday include Chemelil Sugar FC vs Wazito (Chemelil), Nzoia Sugar FC vs Bandari (Sudi), Posta Rangers vs Mathare United (Camp Toyoyo) and Ulinzi Stars vs Thika United at Afraha.