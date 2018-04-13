Liverpool players stand by Salah after Harry Kane’s successful goal appeal

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Simon Mignolet and Georginio Wijnaldum have expressed disbelief after Harry Kane was awarded Tottenham Hotspur’s second goal against Stoke City.

On Wednesday, the Premeir League Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel overturned the goal which was initially credited to Christian Eriksen to the England international following his testimony and a review of the match footage.

The goal takes Kane to 25, four behind Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot prize.

But the Egypt international and his teammates were surprised with the judgement and did not hesitate to share their reactions on Twitter.



Wooooooow really ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018