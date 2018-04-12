Liberty Professionals coach Reginald Asante Boateng has revealed some secrets to their upset of leaders Ashanti Gold in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Liberty Professionals coach explains Asamoah Gyan’s role in their shock win over Ashanti Gold

It was indeed the shocker of matchday six as the Scientific Soccer Lads, bottom of the table ahead of the game, picked a 1-0 home win at Dansoman.

Elvis Kyei Baffour scored the decisive goal on the stroke of full-time.

"I'm very satisfied with the performance of my players because to beat Ashgold is not easy," Boateng said.

"Ashanti Gold are the league leaders, they are a big club in Ghana, well organised and have mature players in their fold.

"But in terms of history, with games involving Ashanti Gold and Liberty, we have had the better results.

"Currently, they are in form but I can tell you we played well and so we had the victory.

"There was a lot of commitment, dedication and a lot of motivation from management.

"Even our former player Asamoah Gyan made a promise to us, Baffour Gyan and Sam Johnson came to watch the game and gave us their support.

"The morale in camp was too high to lose or draw at home."

Liberty have consequently moved to the 11th position.

It is the Scientific Soccer Lads' second successive win following their poor start to the campaign.

Ashgold's lead, on the other hand, has been cut down to three points.