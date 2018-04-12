Tonight will see Al Hilal (53 points) and Al Ahli (52 points) fight for the Saudi Pro League title in the final matchweek of the season, with both sides playing Al Fateh and Ohod respectively. A win for Al Hilal is enough to see them win their 14th league title, meanwhile Al Ahli need to win and hope for an Al Hilal draw.

Saudi Pro League Matchweek 26 Preview: The Title Race

Al Hilal host Al Fateh at the King Saud University Stadium at 20:40 Mecca Time, with the game being broadcast on KSA Sport. Al Hilal will miss Nawaf Al Abed and Carlos Eduardo as they come into this important game with 4th placed Al Fateh, with the team expected to play in a 4-2-3-1 line-up:

Ali Al Habsi

Mohammed Al Burayk – Mohammed Jahfali – Osama Hawsawi – Yasser Al Shahrani

Abdulmalik Al Khaibary – Mohammad Kanno

Ezequiel Cerutti – Nicolas Milesi – Achraf Bencharki

Gelmin Rivas

However, Al Hilal do not face a side with nothing to play for. Al Fateh’s fourth place position means that they have a chance to qualify for next year’s Asian Champions League. They have 36 points in fourth place, but fifth and sixth have 34 points each which means their position is in danger should they lose to Al Hilal.

On the other hand, Al Ahli face much easier opposition in relegated Ohod, who sit in last place with 18 points and have nothing to play for. In addition to this, Al Ahli have no absences and will expect to start with a strong 4-2-3-1 line-up:

Mohammed Al Owais

Saeed Al Muwallad – Aqeel Al Sahabi – Motaz Hawsawi – Mansour Al Harbi

Taisir Al Jassim – Mark Milligan

Abdulfattah Assiri – Hussain Al Moqahwi – Leonardo

Omar Al Somah