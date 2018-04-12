Kaizer Chiefs left back Philani Zulu says the emergency meeting the club called last weekend has helped in reinforcing unity within the squad.

Emergency meeting helped to bring us all together, says Kaizer Chiefs full-back Philani Zulu

The Soweto giants called a meeting to find solutions following their disappointing 3-0 Premier Soccer League (PSL) loss at the hands of Chippa United last weekend.

Resulting from the hefty defeat at the FNB Stadium last Saturday afternoon, Chiefs management, players and the technical as well as the staffers involved with the first team, had a meeting to iron out issues.

Moreover, the meeting came after the Glamour Boys faithful pelted the players and the coach Steve Komphela with objects on Saturday.

Zulu though, vowed that they will bounce back in their next match against relegation threatened Platinum Stars at the Calabash on Sunday afternoon.

“It was a difficult week for us, losing to Chippa the way we did,” Zulu said.

“We have put it in the past and we are looking to the next game (against Platinum Stars on Sunday). The guys have kept the spirit going and we are trying to motivate one another,” added the left-back.

On the other hand, the former Maritzburg United winger said he has not thought about losing his job at Naturena, but a word from the club’s hierarchy is that there will be major changes come next season.

Although the club is yet to comment on the future of the coach at the club as he nears the end of his three-year deal, chairman Kaizer Motaung has said that three trophyless seasons mean there will be major changes yet again and the former Chiefs skipper is facing the axe.

“I haven’t thought about losing my job, but I hope that we maintain the same squad because we’ve gelled quite well and there’s still a lot to be done – but we are almost there,” said the 25-year-old.

"The meeting was much needed because we needed to regroup as a team and try find a way to pick ourselves up after that slump. It really helped the team because it brought us all together,” the winger added.

“This all falls on our shoulders and we are ready to keep fighting – we have not given up. Our heads are not down, that’s the way it should be,” he insisted.

“You win some and lose some, it just depends on how you keep on fighting," he concluded.