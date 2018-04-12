New Japan coach vows to reach WCup last 16

Japan's new coach Akira Nishino says he is determined to rebuild the Samurai Blue in two months before football's World Cup in Russia.

"I would like to rebuild a team at top speed towards Russia," Nishino told a media conference on Thursday.

"We would certainly like to advance to the knockout stage. I believe in the team's strength while reorganising it."

The Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Monday it had replaced Vahid Halilhodzic, who was hired in March 2015, with JFA technical director Nishino, who served as coach for Gamba Osaka and other teams.

Nishino led Gamba Osaka to a 2005 league championship and the Asian Championship League in 2008 during his 10 seasons as coach.

Halilhodzic guided the squad to their sixth-successive World Cup appearance, but the JFA abruptly dismissed him after poor showings in recent international friendlies - a 1-1 draw with Mali and 2-1 defeat to Ukraine in March, with neither qualified for the World Cup.

The dismissal comes just two months before the June 14-July 15 tournament in Russia.

Japan face Colombia on June 19 in their World Cup opener, with Poland and Senegal their other opponents in Group H.

Japan, the lowest-ranked team in the group at 55th in the FIFA rankings, have advanced to the knockout stage twice - in 2002 under French coach Philippe Troussier and in 2010 under Japanese coach Takeshi Okada.