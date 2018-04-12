Riyad Mahrez, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Fousseni Diabate have been nominated for Leicester City’s 2017-18 end of season awards.

Mahrez, Ndidi, Iheanacho, Diabate nominated for Leicester City awards

The Foxes are set to reward the top performers this season with Iheanacho bagging nominations in all three categories while Mahrez has four out of his 10 league goals in the running for the goal of the season.

The Algeria international’s efforts against Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion including Iheanacho's effort against Peterborough United have been shortlisted for the Goal of the Year.

2017 Young Player of the Year winner, Ndidi is in contention to retain his award but he is joined by fellow African stars Diabete and Iheanacho in the cut.

The quartet join Daniel Amartey, Islam Slimani, Ahmed Musa and the remaining first-team players for the Player of the Season gong.

The winners will be revealed in an awards ceremony at the King Power Stadium on May 1.