It seems only fitting that Rhyan Grant has returned from an ACL injury in time for the season-ending Big Blue.

Rhyan Grant's long road to recovery and how Graham Arnold changed his career

After nine months on the sidelines, the Sydney FC defender has been included in an 18-man squad for Friday's match against Melbourne Victory.

Having played his last competitive game against the Victory in the 2016/17 season's grand final, it seems only right that Grant, who scored the equaliser for the Sky Blues that night, has been given a shot at a return.

While Grant is stoked to be back on the team sheet, he'll be relatively content to watch on from the sidelines having already met his recovery goals.

"It’s been a while since I was in the team so it’s nice to be back amongst it," Grant told Goal.

"It is tough, it’s been nine months to recovery so a long road but it’s been very smooth. No real hiccups which is always great.

"I’ve ticked all the boxes and back in contention which is great.

"It’d be unreal to get some minutes and ideal for myself. In saying that I set myself a goal at the start of the rehab to be back by the end of the season, not to necessarily play or get any minutes, but to just be back in contention and push myself to get the knee perfect.

"If I do get minutes tomorrow I’ll be over the moon, but if I don’t there will be no hard feelings because I know how hard the boys have been working. I don’t expect to walk back in."

Though joking he's been watching his grand-final equaliser on repeat, Grant has in reality been focused solely on his day-to-day recovery.

Having been part of the Sydney FC side that won the double last season, the 27-year-old weighed in on the controversy surrounding whether Melbourne Victory will give the Sky Blues a guard of honour on Friday.

"It’s not part of the rules or anything, so if they don’t want to, it’s no harm to us," he said.

"It’s a bit of a sportsmanship thing, the Jets did it for us last year.

"It’s a game of football, whether they do it or not we’re still the premiers so it doesn’t make a big difference. We’re not going to hold it against them if they don’t."

Prior to his injury, Grant had hit career best form and netted three goals as a right back in the 2016/17 season.

Having started his A-League career relatively slowly, the AIS product credits his transformation as player largely to coach Graham Arnold.

"Over the six or seven years before he (Arnold) came to Sydney I was a utility player, but he really saw me as a right back and gave me a bit of faith," Grant said.

"He gave me a bit of confidence and even this year he’s always been happy to have a chat to me and keep me in good spirits and then to name me in the extended tomorrow shows the type of bloke he is.

"He’s been very good for myself, the club and hopefully the national team in years to come."

As for Arnold's appointment as Socceroos coach, Grant is confident he'll do well.

"He’s definitely the man for the job," he said.

"I had in my mind I wouldn’t blame him if he did leave earlier.

"I’m sure he’ll go on and be very successful, he’s shown what he can do in the A-League for many years."

While Melbourne Victory may have been Grant's last competitive opponent, he did get to play in a friendly against Liverpool prior to his injury.

Though the Reds cruised to a 3-0 win against the Sky Blues, Grant savoured every moment of it.

"That was very cool," he said.

"I’m actually a Liverpool fan, not a diehard fan, but they’re the team I support in the Premier League.

"Very cool to be on the same pitch as some of those players.

"Firmino was on my side occasionally and he was on another planet."