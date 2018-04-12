Gabriel Jesus concerned untimely blip has clouded Man City's campaign

Manchester City's run of three straight losses has overshadowed their outstanding achievements this season, according to Gabriel Jesus.

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten home and away by Liverpool to exit the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, with the disappointing results in Europe sandwiching a painful derby defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League.

City led 2-0 against their neighbours but were denied the chance to clinch the title at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday, with Paul Pogba inspiring United's stunning second-half comeback.

Despite the recent setbacks, Jesus insists the players have no regrets and must now quickly focus on their next game - a tough trip to Wembley to take on Tottenham.

"It's difficult because the last three defeats, unfortunately, overshadow what we have been doing during all season," the Brazilian forward told the Manchester Evening News.

"We must keep our heads up because we weren't knocked out playing badly. We were knocked out by a great team and a great club. We congratulate them again because they deserved it.

"Nobody likes to lose, we are disappointed especially because it's a knockout competition.

"This is football, these things happen, we congratulate Liverpool for going through.

"We have no regrets and we don't have time to regret either, in football, you don't have time for that, as we have another great game on Saturday."