Top Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are all keen to sign South Africa international Andile Jali.

Mike Makaab: KV Oostende now keen to extend PSL big three target Andile Jali's contract

This has been confirmed by Jali's agent, Mike Makaab, ahead of the winter transfer window which is expected to open in July, 2018.





Jali's contract with his current team, KV Oostende is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and the PSL giants are amongst the clubs which are keeping tabs on the player's situation at the Belgian First Division A side.

“All the top sides in South Africa are interested in Andile Jali but we haven’t had any official talks with any one at this stage," Makaab told The Star.

The experienced player manager made it clear that his client will only join a club which offers him a good financial package.

"But Jali is not getting any younger. He is a family man now. We have to make sure the club that signs him is one that is going to give him a good financial package," he continued.

"Longevity is very key at this stage of his career. It will depend on what is on the table. It not about many things,” the retired coach added.

The former Pirates coach also disclosed that Oostende are eager to extend the 28-year-old Jali's contract.

“It is not 100% that Jali is coming back. If we get a good offer from European sides we will consider it," he indicated.

"Anything can still happen in the next few months. His club also wants to keep him. But at the moment nothing has happened," he concluded.

Jali, who joined Oostende from Pirates midway through the 2013/14 campaign, is one of the key players at the Ostend-based side.

He has made over 100 appearances for De Kustboys - netting twice in the process.