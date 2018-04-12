Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was proud of his charges following their draw with SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic proud despite draw with SuperSport United

The Soweto giants were held to a goalless stalemate by a stubborn SuperSport United side in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match which was played at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Pirates, who were hoping to cut Mamelodi Sundowns' lead at the top of the league standings, dominated the match from the start, but they were very wasteful on the night.

“We applied ourselves the way we agreed. Sometimes in football when you are not winning but inside us we are so happy with the face and body language of our players - they made us so proud," Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

Bucs remained second on the league standings - four points behind the leaders Sundowns, who have a game in hand.





“They respect the jersey. They did everything possible to win especially in the second half. We tried from the right and left angles to create chances, but we couldn’t enter," the Serbian tactician continued.

“We are proud of the effort from the players. We shall pick up this point and look forward. For us, it doesn’t mean anything. We’re extremely happy with the performance of our team," he said.

The Buccaneers will now travel to the King Zwelithini Stadium where they are scheduled to face off with AmaZulu FC on Sunday.

"We shall critically look at the things and focus on the next match on Sunday against AmaZulu, a good ball-playing team," Micho added.

“The game will be much more open. They will come out like two boxers ready to attack each other. I think people will enjoy Sunday’s game,” he concluded.

Usuthu held Bucs to a 1-1 stalemate in the first round league encounter which was played at the Orlando Stadium last December.