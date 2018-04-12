Socceroos drop 3 spots in world rankings

The Socceroos have dropped three places to 40th in the latest FIFA rankings after a loss to Norway and draw with Colombia in two friendlies last month.

The Australians were thumped 4-1 in Norway, with the Scandinavians jumping eight places to 49, and drew 0-0 with the 16th-ranked Colombians in London, in the Socceroos' final warm up games before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Germany remains on top of the world rankings despite losing to No. 2 Brazil in a recent friendly.

The 2014 World Cup champions were beaten 1-0 at home in their last game before squads will be named for this year's tournament.

Belgium rose two places to No. 3, while Portugal and Argentina each dropped one to Nos. 4 and 5 after losing friendlies. Spain, which beat Argentina 6-1, fell two to No. 8 and Russia fell three to No. 66.

Tunisia, Africa's highest-ranked team, rose nine places to No. 14, dropping CONCACAF leader Mexico to No. 15. Iran leads the Asian teams at No. 36.

No. 70 Saudi Arabia is the lowest ranked World Cup team.

FIFA rankings for April (last month's rankings in parentheses):

1. Germany (1)

2. Brazil (2)

3. Belgium (5)

4. Portugal (3)

5. Argentina (4)

6. Switzerland (8)

7. France (9)

8. Spain (6)

9. Chile (10)

10. Poland (6)

11. Peru (11)

12. Denmark (12)

13. England (16)

14. Tunisia (23)

15. Mexico (17)

16. Colombia (13)

17. Uruguay (22)

18. Croatia (15)

19. Netherlands (21)

20. Italy (14)