The National U17 Football team head coach, Michael Amenga is optimistic the junior side will give a good account of themselves in the upcoming Cecafa U17 Championships set to be held in Burundi between April 14 and April 28, 2018.

Junior Harambee Stars is looking forward to a positive outing in Cecafa games

Team Kenya is expected to depart on Thursday for Burundi ahead of the regional games where Kenya has been paired in group A, alongside hosts Burundi, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

Group B comprises of Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan and Zanzibar.

The team, which has been in camp since March 28, 2018, in preparation for the championships summed up their preps with a friendly match against the National U15 team and the result, which ended in favour of the U17 was enough conviction to Amenga that the youthful side can pull a surprise in the games.

“We have had adequate preparations for this task (CECAFA U17 Championships), and I am confident that the players will give a good account of themselves,” said Amenga who is also the FKF Deputy Technical Director.

Amenga will be assisted by Kibera Black Stars coach Godfrey Oduor, as well as former Kenyan International goalkeeper Jerim Onyango.