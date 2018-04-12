Wazito FC fell by a solitary goal to Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

Frank Ouna: Gor Mahia had the edge over Wazito FC

A Jacques Tuyisenge strike was all the Dylan Kerr coached side needed to claim maximum points against the top tier's newbies. Wazito head coach Frank Ouna is happy with the way his side played, but still hurt by that late goal.

“We had prepared well, concentration was on point but K'Ogalo had an edge over us. Their strikers are experienced and that is what made the difference. But I am happy with the way my players gave their all; it was unfortunate that we could not get a point.

“We shall go back, put our heads together for the next game hoping to bounce back,” Ouna told Goal.

Wazito have won three matches, drawn two and lost four matches out of the nine played.