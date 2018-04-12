Willian claims to still be living the dream at Chelsea, which suggests that he will turn a deaf ear to reported interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.

Willian to leave Man Utd & Barca hanging as he lives the dream at Chelsea

The Brazil international is enjoying his most productive season at Stamford Bridge to date, netting 14 times across all competitions and providing seven assists.

He appears to be getting better with age, with the Samba star set to turn 30 in August.

United and Barcelona are said to be eager to buy into experience and talent, with a summer move mooted, but Willian has offered no indication that he is looking for a way out of west London.

Amid the mounting transfer talk, he told the Daily Mail: “I like the Premier League. I like Chelsea. My dream was to come here to play for Chelsea so it's a dream come true.

“For me the Premier League is the best league in the world. And London is a great city. My family love to live here. After Brazil, London is my favourite city. I love to live here.

“I did the best choice by joining Chelsea because I have already won two Premier Leagues and a League Cup in five years.”

While Willian has impressed this season, Chelsea have struggled as a collective.

A tame defence of their Premier League crown has been offered, while they have also come up short in the Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Willian is unable to explain the regression, but does feel that luck has deserted the Blues.

He said: “This season has been difficult because we have lost a lot of points, especially at home. That is why we are in this position now.

“There's no reason why. It's football. We have been unlucky. We are doing the exact same job as we did last season. But football is like that. For example, we were in control during the last game against West Ham and could have won 4-1 or 4-0 but we drew.”

He added on his own form and contribution: “My performances have been good but not enough. When we started the season I was playing games then I went to the bench and now I'm back starting again. For me it has been good.

“We are Chelsea. We always want to win titles but of course we have to win the FA Cup to finish the season well. If we win this title it will not make up for this season. I think our target was to stay in the top four and we are fifth. The only title we can win is the FA Cup so we go for that. Next season we will be back stronger to try to win again.”