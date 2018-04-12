Want to catch your favourite Liverpool stars in action at Anfield?



Unite Malaysia Airlines and Liverpool and stand a chance to visit Anfield





Fret not! Malaysia Airlines has come up with the Unity in Passion contest to give Liverpool fans a chance to live their dream.





Unity in Passion represents the coming together of Malaysia Airlines, Liverpool Football Club and fans all over the world. Now, it’s time to turn your football dreams into reality. All you have to do is flaunt your roaring passion and you will stand a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to Liverpool.







Here's how to enter the contest.





STEP 1: TAKE A PICTURE OR VIDEO - Show us your most creative way of bringing Malaysia Airlines and Liverpool FC together.





STEP 2: GIVE US YOUR 7-WORD CHEER - Come up with a unique Liverpool FC cheer in 7 words.





STEP 3: UPLOAD ON FACEBOOK OR INSTAGRAM - Share your LFC cheer with hashtag #WalkOnAnfield and tag @malaysiaairlines in your caption.





10 lucky winners will receive the Grand Prize which includes a trip to Liverpool including flights, a chance to step on the hallowed pitch at Anfield and also a meet and greet session with a Liverpool FC legend. You will also be able to watch the final home game of the season and see your cheer played on the LED boards at Anfield’s pitch during the game.







20 others will receive a consolation prize which entails official Liverpool FC merchandise and seeing your cheer played on the LED boards at Anfield.







Malaysia Airlines and Liverpool FC both share a special passion for football along with similar cultures rooted around a sense of family. The partnership between Malaysia Airlines and Liverpool imbibes the value of 'Passion beyond boundaries'.

Click here to know more!