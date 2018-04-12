Manchester City suffered their third loss in a week, bowing out of the Champions League unceremoniously after a 2-1 loss to Liverpool, their vanquishers, in a quarter-final tie at the Etihad stadium in Manchester. They would lose 5-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool knock Manchester City out of Champions League - Five things we learnt!

Liverpool played their part to perfection, gaining composure in the second half and punishing Manchester City for two callow mistakes made by their goalkeeper, Ederson, and defender Nicolas Otamendi respectively.

The visitors braved a Blue Storm to eclipse the proceedings at the Etihad, and on a day which saw multiple records tumble in their favour, they rightfully rose to take the mantle of England’s last representatives in the grandest European stage of them all.

Here are the five things we learnt from this monumental tie:

1) 10th Champions League semifinal appearance for Liverpool

This is the tenth time that the Liverpool have reached the semi-finals of the continental competition, second only to Manchester United who have made 12 appearances at this stage.

The Reds soaked in the pressure in the first half from a brilliant Pep Guardiola side, who had none but one goal to show for their domination in the second leg. Bernardo Silva would hit the post while, Leroy sane would have a goal ruled out for offside. But beyond that City’s swathes of possession were not converted into goals.

2) Liverpool are the first team to beat a Pep Guardiola-coached side thrice in a season

The victory also meant that the Reds have now beaten a Pep Guardiola side thrice this season, something that has not been achieved by any other team.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat the Citizens at Anfield in a thrilling 4-3 game earlier in the league and then routed them 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Now, with this 2-1 result at the Etihad, Klopp’s men have proved to be the nemesis of a team which is running away with the Premier League title.

3) Jurgen Klopp has beaten Pep Guardiola more often than any other manager

Incidentally, Guardiola’s record versus Klopp has taken a beating with the latter having now defeated the Spaniard seven times, more than any other manager. This includes victories during the German’s time at Borussia Dortmund where he would pit his wits against Guardiola’s Bayern Munich side.

Three of those seven wins have come during the current season.

4) Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are a deadly duo

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have both scored more goals in a single Champions League/European Cup campaign for Liverpool (8 each) than any other player in the club’s history.

Firmino and Salah played the perfect Bonnie and Clyde to each other, nabbing goals at crucial moments in the game and turning the tie on its head. The duo, who’ve become an epicentre of creativity for the Fenway Sports Group-owned team, are enjoying a brilliant season this time around.

5) Liverpool have scored 33 goals in the Champions League this season

The North-Western side have now scored 33 goals in the Champions League this season – the most by an English side in a single campaign.

More satisfyingly, they broke the record set by arch-rivals Manchester United (32 goals) in the 2002-03 campaign.

The goal which equalled United's mark was appropriately scored by Liverpool's star man Mohamed Salah, who levelled the game at 1-1 in the 56th minute. And 20 minutes later, Firmino netted to give the Reds the record all for themselves, putting them up 2-1 on the evening and 5-1 on aggregate.

