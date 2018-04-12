Outgoing AFC Leopards coach Dennis Kitambi has confessed that he will miss the club.

Outgoing coach Dennis Kitambi: I will miss AFC Leopards

Kitambi, who is poised to join former workmate Stewart Hall in Bangladesh, says he will miss the rapport that he had with the players and the entire management.

“For sure it is a difficult decision to make but it is for my own growth as a coach, however, I will miss the boys and the great work we had started.”

The former Azam tactician says he will be open to return to The Den if the opportunity arises and also depending on his availability. He however, remains optimistic that his young stars that were gaining momentum will be taken care of with his successor.

Marvin Omondi, Jeffery Owiti, Michael Kibwage and Yusuf Mainge are some of the talents that were showing hope under his tutelage.

The Tanzanian national led Ingwe to four consecutive wins in the league after the ban and exit of Robert Matano before going down 4-2 at the hands of Tusker and drawing 2-2 against Nzoia Sugar last Weekend.

AFC Leopards are searching for a new manager as they fight to win the league this season.