ISL: Arnab Mondal & Cavin Lobo set to join ATK

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK are set to secure the services of two high-profile East Bengal players.

Goal can confirm that the Kolkata-based franchise is in advanced talks with defender Arnab Mondal and midfielder Cavin Lobo as they start preparing for the upcoming season of the ISL already.

Arnab Mondal has been with East Bengal since 2012 and made 12 appearances in the recently concluded I-League season where East Bengal finished fourth. The 28-year-old central defender has already played in the ISL for ATK (on loan from East Bengal) in the first three seasons. In fact, he played crucial roles in ATK's two title-winning campaigns in 2014 and 2016 seasons of the ISL.

He is now expected to partner English defender John Johnson in defence as the team seeks stability in its rearguard.

Cavin Lobo has also been with East Bengal since 2012 and the 30-year-old has also featured in the ISL previously for ATK and Kerala Blasters. The attacking midfielder made 13 appearances for the Khalid Jamil-coached side in the recently concluded I-League and scored a brilliant match winner against Minerva Punjab.

ATK had a terrible 2017-18 season where they finished second-last in the table and crashed out of the Super Cup in the quarter-final. They will be hoping for better fortunes this time around with the signings of Lobo and Mondal.