Perth coach Kenny Lowe has urged the A-League to follow the lead of the English Premier League by playing all final-round matches simultaneously.

Calls for simultaneous starts in final A-League matches

The A-League season is set for a dramatic finish this weekend, with the Glory, Brisbane and Western Sydney all vying for sixth spot.

Perth host Brisbane on Saturday night, with both teams needing a win to stay in the hunt.

But Western Sydney, who host Adelaide on Sunday, will have the final say.

If Perth and Brisbane fight out a draw, Western Sydney will know they only need to draw their game.

But if Perth or Brisbane come away with a win, the Wanderers will know they need to beat Adelaide to hold sixth spot.

Lowe feels the league would be better served by having all final-round games played simultaneously, making it fairer and more exciting for everyone involved.

"It's just a pity they didn't all kick off at the same time. It would have been interesting to see how the games ebbed and flowed," Lowe said.

"At the end of the day, there are advantages in knowing what you need to do the next day.

"And also the excitement of it - I know myself from back home, you go into the last game of the season, you've got the red button so you can flick from game to game to see who's winning."

Lowe used Manchester City's dramatic 3-2 win over QPR to seal the 2012 EPL title as the perfect example of the excitement and drama that can be generated by simultaneous games.

City were down 2-1, before scoring two injury-time goals to pip Manchester United for the EPL crown on goal difference.

"If you want to grow the league, get some drama in it. That would be good," Lowe said.

Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy said an alternative was playing only the games that mattered simultaneously.

"It would be good for the neutral also," Reddy said.

"If you kicked off simultaneously on a Saturday afternoon or Saturday night, it would still work well with time zones. Perth is only two hours behind.

"I think it's something that the league and Foxtel need to look at next year and going forward, because I think it can add something to the last weekend."