Arnold wants Sydney FC to be more ruthless

Graham Arnold has called on his Sydney FC team to be more ruthless against Melbourne Victory - the arch-rivals who have ironically given his players added belief.

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold wants his all-conquering A-League team to become more ruthless.

The Sky Blues will be presented with the Premiers Plate after the A-League game at Allianz Stadium on Friday.

They need one more goal to set a new record of 64 in the regular season and four more for a full season, including the playoffs.

Sydney were impressive in their 3-0 spanking of Adelaide United last Sunday, but on reflection Arnold felt they should have won by an even bigger margin.

"The sign of championship teams is ruthlessness and the boys last week got up 3-0 and we should have gone four or five," coach Arnold said on Thursday.

"That is stuff that we're looking at improving in all the time."

Sydney have held the upper hand in recent times in their battles with Victory, in what may people would regard as the biggest and most glamorous A-League rivalry.

The Sky Blues have won their last six clashes.

"We enjoy them enormously," Arnold said of the games between the two clubs.

"We've got such a powerful belief in this squad and sometimes when you read their interviews they give you more belief.

"After the last game some of their senior players commented to our boys that we were too good for them, so that gives you even more belief."

Barring any late injury issues, Arnold is set to have his full squad available for the first time this season.

Defender Rhyan Grant, who has been sidelined through the campaign by an ACL knee injury, is now ready to play.

Arnold has the option of recalling rested central defender Alex Wilkinson and attacking stars Alex Brosque and Milos Ninkovic, both of who were on the bench against Adelaide.

Victory coach Kevin Muscat will also have a close to full strength squad to choose from, with winger Kosta Barbarouses and defender Rhys Williams back from suspension.

Their only player in doubt is youngster Christian Theoharous.

Sydney enter the last round 14 points clear of second-placed Newcastle while Victory are guaranteed a home final after securing a top four spot last weekend.

They must win on Friday to have any chance of finishing third, with cross-town rivals Melbourne Heart holding a two-point advantage over them going into this weekend's fixtures.

Arnold has no issues with a short turnaround before next Tuesday's crucial ACL game against Shanghai Shenhua, rating his squad the fittest it's been in his tenure.

Stats that matter:

*Sydney FC have won their last six games against Melbourne Victory, after having not won any of their nine previous meetings

*Melbourne Victory are looking to avoid three successive defeats outside their home state for the first time since December 2015.

*Sydney FC need four more goals to beat the record for the most goals by a team in a full A-League campaign including finals.

(Stats supplied by Opta)