Buffon launches extraordinary attack on 'garbage' referee

Gianluigi Buffon has launched an astonishing attack on referee Michael Oliver, accusing the English official of having a "garbage bin" for a heart after the loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

For the second day in a row, it looked like an Italian side was about to overcome a three goal deficit from the first leg to knock out a Spanish giant.

So strong in Turin last week, Real inexplicably found themselves 3-0 down at home after a brace from Mario Mandzukic in the first-half and a Blaise Matuidi goal after the break.

The quarter-final, however, was decided in stoppage-time through a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, with Buffon dismissed for protesting Michael Oliver's decision to award a controversial penalty.

Buffon stands by his reaction to the spot-kick, which saw Lucas Vazquez go down under a challenge from Mehdi Benatia.

The 40-year-old custodian continued to fume about the incident after the match, where he took a sensational swipe at the character of the Premier League official.

"A quality referee does not destroy the dream of a team that has put everything on the field for 90 minutes," Buffon said

"He wanted to play the part of the protagonist.

"A human being cannot whistle for an incident so doubtful after a game like that, unless you have a garbage bin instead of a heart.

"If you do not have personality, you should be in the stands eating chips with your family. This referee did not have the courage or the personality for this level.

"I could've told the referee anything at that moment, but he had to understand the degree of the disaster he was creating. If you can't handle the pressure and have the courage to make a decision, then you should just sit in the stands and eat your crisps.

"If you don't have the personality needed for certain levels, it's better to watch the game in the stand with your wife, maybe eating chips. It's a question of the kind of sensitivity that every man must have, knowing whether to officiate or not. It means not knowing where you are, what teams are playing. In practice, it means you don't know shit."

The veteran, who was chasing a first Champions League title, reserved praise for his opponents, and believes Zinedine Zidane's men will go on and win a third successive title.

"For me it has always been an honour to face Real Madrid, who will win the Champions League," he added.

"They are truly great, a great team, a great club, and a great crowd. But tonight, we deserved at least extra time.

"We started with little chance of doing so, which was understandable after the first leg. But I play with guys that are capable of any feat. I'm proud to be part of a team like that.

"It disappointed me to leave the boys with 10 men, but I said objectively Real Madrid deserved the victory, we shake their hands and move on. We will be furious when stepping on to the pitch in Serie A this weekend. Furious."

Defender Giorgio Chiellini was equally as frustrated as his fellow Italy international, suggesting that Madrid often get the rub of the green when it comes to crucial decisions.

"It shouldn't be surprising, Bayern Munich went through it last year and this was Juve's turn," Chiellini told Mediaset Premium.

"Between the first leg and this one, just about everything happened. It's laughable that the Italian refereeing designator said things are going well in the Champions League.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli urged the introduction of VAR to the Champions League, but Chiellini felt that missed the point in this case.

"It wasn't an issue of VAR, because the referee still needs to have courage and a conscience," said the 33-year-old. "The referee must try to be less of a protagonist and give only clear-cut decisions.

"You could tell at the time it wasn't a penalty, but seeing the footage back it's just laughable. We must remember that we beat Real Madrid 3-0 on their own turf and only a crazy person would've believed that going in.

"We could've scored five or six goals, so we ought to be proud. We want to win the seventh Scudetto."

Bayern also progressed to the final four of the competition to make it seven times in nine seasons that the German giants have made the semi-finals.

The Bundesliga champions won 2-1 on aggregate against Sevilla after a goalless draw at home in the second leg.

With agencies