Ronaldo breaks Juve hearts in drama-filled UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stoppage-time penalty against Juventus as holders Real Madrid advanced to the last four of the Champions League despite a 3-1 home defeat at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich meanwhile sealed their place in the semi-finals with a goalless draw at home to Sevilla, who had Joaquin Correa shown a red card in stoppage time.

Bayern and Real join Roma and Liverpool in Friday's semi-final draw.

German champions Bayern went through on a 2-1 aggregate after their first-leg victory in Spain last week for their sixth semi-final in the last seven years.

Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes is not picky about who his side will face next.

"No coach ever has a preference. Look at what happened to Barcelona yesterday. The games will be tight.

"Some big teams have gone out. There are always surprises in the Champions League. I think we have a good chance. My players have big ambitions to win."

Real, 3-0 up from the first leg in Turin, found themselves down to two Mario Mandzukic headers in the first-half and conceded a third when Blaise Matuidi netted after the break following a fumble by keeper Keylor Navas.

However Real escaped extra-time and possibly one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history after a penalty was awarded when Mehdi Benatia fouled Lucas Vazquez in front of goal following Ronaldo's headed knock down in the third minute of stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was then shown a red card by English referee Michael Oliver amid strong Juve protests in a sad Champions League farewell for the veteran keeper, who was playing his 160th match in UEFA competitions.

Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny came on but couldn't stop Ronaldo's powerful shot into the top corner of the net before the Portugal raced to the corner flag while tearing off his shirt and pozing Tarzan-style before jubilant Madrid fans.

"My pulse was racing but I stayed calm, I knew it was decisive," said Ronaldo.

"We suffered and this has to serve as a lesson for us that in football you can't take anything for granted, you have to keep fighting until the end."

It was a 15th Champions League goal this season for Ronaldo, playing his 150th CL game, and he has now scored in 11 consecutive games in the competition.

Twelve-time European champions Real are now in the last four for the eighth season in a row.

It was the second unlikely comeback by an Italian side against a Spanish team in as many days following Roma's 3-0 defeat over Barcelona on Tuesday to go through on the away goals rule on a 4-4 aggregate.

"I have a bitter taste as we didn't have the chance to go to extra time," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"Small details changed the whole tie unfortunately. I had two more substitutions planned for extra time and I was confident we could do it."