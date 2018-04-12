Keylor Navas committed one of the highest profile goalkeeping blunders in recent years during Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus.

'Madrid will bid €200m in the summer' - Man Utd fans fret over De Gea’s future after Navas blunder

With the Spaniards 3-0 up from the first leg, they were expected to cruise through the second but found themselves two Mario Mandzukic goals down at the break.

Shortly after the hour mark, they drew level on aggregate as Blaise Matuidi smuggled the ball home after the Costa Rica international had fumbled a routine cross at his feet.

Inevitably, it sparked a rapid reaction from social media, with the keeper coming under fire.