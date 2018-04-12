Ikechukwu Ezenwa was substituted just 23 minutes into Enyimba’s 1-1 draw with Kwara United on Wednesday, but he has dismissed claims that the injury was not serious.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa dispels injury fears ahead of Bidvest Wits clash

Ezenwa was replaced by Fatau Dauda after landing awkwardly, an apparent knock prompting fears over his availability in future games.



67' Not often you say this, but our final change is in goal. You read that right.



⬅️ Ezenwa



➡️ Dauda#KWAENY

— Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) April 11, 2018

And as Paul Aigbogun’s men prepare to face Bidvest Wits in their Caf Confederation Cup play-off second leg, the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper is sure of returning to full fitness before the clash.

“First, I thank God for the point in Ilorin and the most important thing is playing my second game for this great team that has so much ambition,” Ezenwa told Enyimba media.

“Coming out with a point has really boosted the morale of the team and I kept the team on the path of victory before the equaliser.

“It was just a minor injury and I have to thank God it was not a serious blow. Ezenwa is coming back (to training) in just about two or three days.

“With the way it is now and coupled with the fact that the doctor has given me some medication, I think I will be fine before [Bidvest Wits clash].

“I want to let my fans all over Nigeria know that it’s not a serious blow, it’s just a normal thing that would happen to a player and in a couple of days I will start training.”